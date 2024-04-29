Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. (AP Photo)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2024 4:26 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 4:43 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears will avoid what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial with a settlement of the lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.

A hearing on those issues — including a request from Jamie Spears for a broad ruling dismissing them — had been scheduled for Monday but was pulled from the court calendar after the settlement was approved by a judge on Friday.

Britney Spears was taken out of the conservatorshi p in November 2021, after a pair of speeches she made to a judge turned what had been a growing public sentiment against it into a cause best known by the hashtag #FreeBritney.

But several elements remained and dragged on in court, including final payments to the attorneys who helped operate the conservatorship. Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart had also sought a public reckoning over what he said was financial malfeasance by Jamie Spears and allegations of excessive surveillance of Spears.

All of that will now be dispensed with in the settlement whose terms were not disclosed in a series of filings last week, one of which said Jamie Spears had been “fully and finally discharged as Former Conservator of the Estate.”

“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete,” Rosengart said in a statement. “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter. It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears.”

The trial had been slated to begin next month.

Jamie Spears’ attorney, Alex Weingarten, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

But he told The New York Times and other media outlets that “Jamie loves his daughter very much” and “would love nothing more than to reconcile and be a family again. He has only ever acted in Britney’s best interests.”

“Jamie is thrilled all this is over,” Weingarten said. “He regrets the irresponsible and specious allegations made against him in public.”

In her memoir, “ The Woman in Me,” published last year, Spears said she felt that her father had “always been all about the money.”

She married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari months after the conservatorship ended, but Asghari filed for divorce just over a year later. The divorce has yet to be finalized and the two are still legally wed.

And while she has dabbled in music including a 2022 collaboration with Elton John, in January she shot down rumors of a new album and vowed to “never return to the music industry.”

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

