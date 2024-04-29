Charlotte Kiedrowski prepares for Hawaii triathlon.

Charlotte is getting ready to graduate from St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga.

By Simon Bennett

Posted April 29, 2024 7:03 am.

18-year-old Grade 12 student from Mississauga will compete at the Ironman Half Triathlon on June 1 along the Kohala Coast.

Running cross country, she always knew she was training for ‘something bigger’. She also started a running club at her school to help others find their passion.

