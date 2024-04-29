China’s Xi to visit France, Serbia, Hungary as Beijing appears to seek a larger role in Ukraine

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping talks to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People, on April 26, 2024, in Beijing, China. Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary next week as Beijing appears to seek a larger role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has upended global political and economic security, China's foreign ministry said Monday, April 29. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2024 7:04 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 7:12 am.

BEIJING, China (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary next week as Beijing appears to seek a larger role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has upended global political and economic security.

The visit by Xi, China’s president and head of the ruling Communist Party, is his first to Europe in five years and will “inject new momentum to the peaceful development of the world,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing on Monday.

China claims neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, but Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared their governments had a “no limits friendship” before Moscow’s February 2022 attack on Ukraine. China has refused to call the Russian assault an invasion and has been accused of bolstering Russia’s financial and technological ability to continue producing weapons for use against Ukraine, which is awaiting tens of billions of dollars in military aid to counter Russia’s aggression.

The Foreign Ministry said Xi’s visits will begin April 5 and end April 10 but gave no further details.

The visits will be closely watched in Washington for any signs of diminishing support for key U.S. foreign policy goals.

French President Emmanuel Macron prompted concerns in Washington during a visit to China last year after saying that France wouldn’t blindly follow the U.S. in getting involved in crises that are not of its concern, an apparent reference to China’s demands for unification with Taiwan.

China has built strong relations with Serbia, including making a semi-secret delivery of an anti-aircraft missile system to the former Yugoslav republic in 2022.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán delayed Sweden’s entry into NATO for months. NATO expansion has been cited by China as provoking Putin to invade Ukraine.

Orbán, a right-wing populist who has forged close ties with Russia, has said that criticism of Hungary’s governance by Swedish politicians soured relations between the two countries and led to reluctance among lawmakers in his Fidesz party to support Sweden’s NATO entry.

The visits come after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Friday with Xi in Beijing and stressed the importance of “responsibly managing” the differences between the United States and China as the two sides butt heads over a number of contentious bilateral, regional and global issues.

Also on Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hailed military cooperation with China during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.

He said the cooperation is important as “new hotbeds of tension are emerging and old ones are exacerbating. In essence, this is the result of geopolitical adventures, selfish neo-colonial actions of the West.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

4h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

22m ago

'We need to be bold': Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
'We need to be bold': Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

6m ago

Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says
Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says

The union representing 12,000 transit workers who operate and maintain the TTC has voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of a strike mandate. Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 says its members remain...

46m ago

Top Stories

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

4h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

22m ago

'We need to be bold': Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
'We need to be bold': Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

6m ago

Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says
Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says

The union representing 12,000 transit workers who operate and maintain the TTC has voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of a strike mandate. Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 says its members remain...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.

12h ago

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.

13h ago

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

3:00
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection

A byelection in Milton could help Ontario’s Liberals get back on top or put Doug Ford’s leadership on the line. Caryn Ceolin with why the Milton byelection could offer a glimpse of the next provincial vote.

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

More Videos