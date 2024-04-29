B.C. police make arrest in deadly White Rock stabbing

People walk on the pier in White Rock, B.C., on Sunday, June 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2024 7:51 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 8:12 pm.

WHITE ROCK, B.C. — British Columbia homicide investigators say they have arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to a deadly stabbing near the White Rock pier last week.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the man from Surrey, B.C., was arrested Monday over the killing of 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh Sohi.

Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT says the investigation remains “very active,” but the update about the arrest was made in recognition of the “public’s concern for safety.”

The stabbing was the second near White Rock’s pier in about 48 hours, and the police description of the suspects in the two cases closely matched.

IHIT is asking for witnesses or anyone who was near White Rock Promenade, east of the pier, on April 23 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact investigators.

Anyone driving on Marine Drive with a dash camera at that time is also being asked to come forward.

IHIT’s statement about the arrest did not mention the earlier stabbing which left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

3h ago

Highway 401 closed in Whitby due to crash
Highway 401 closed in Whitby due to crash

Highway 401 has been closed in both directions due to a crash near Highway 412 in Whitby. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash has closed the highway between Lake Ridge Road/County Road 23 and Brock...

19m ago

1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton
1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton

At least one person has been injured in a fire near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police were called to a building Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights just after 6 p.m. for reports of a fire. Due...

1h ago

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I've been looking to invest funds...

5h ago

