El Salvador’s congress approves changes to reform constitution, a move critics call anti-democratic

By Marcos Alemán, The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2024 10:07 pm.

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — El Salvador’s Congress, which is controlled by President Nayib Bukele New Ideas party, on Monday approved a change to an article of the Constitution to facilitate larger constitutional reforms without having to wait until after the election of a new legislature.

The move further consolidates power in the hands of Bukele and his party, with some critics saying it opens a possible path for the leader to stay in power.

Previously, constitutional reforms had to be proposed and approved in one legislature, then ratified in the subsequent Congress following elections. Now, reforms can be swept through with just the vote of three quarters of legislators.

“This is a shot to the democracy of our country. The only thing they are demonstrating is the petty interests and ambition to maintain and not let go of power,” said Rosa Romero, of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA).

Bukele, a populist strongman, has already made moves that critics say endanger the Central American nation’s fragile democracy.

In addition to going after critics and locking up 1% of his country’s population in his gang crackdown, the leader last year also approved reforms slashing the number of seats in Congress, effectively weighing upcoming elections in his party’s favor.

In February, highly popular Bukele easily won a second term in his country’s presidential elections, despite the country’s constitution prohibiting re-election. His party also won a super majority in Congress, effectively allowing Bukele to rule as he may.

The constitutional reform would only further allow the leader to push through his policies, including potentially carrying out more reforms to stay in power.

In an interview with the Associated Press in January, Bukele’s vice president didn’t discard the possibility of the leader seeking a third term if the constitution was changed after repeatedly dodging questions by reporters.

The Monday reform quickly sparked outraged among critics and watchdogs, including Claudia Ortiz, a legislator under the VAMOS party who voted against the reform.

“Do they know what they are doing? They are handing themselves power. Aren’t they ashamed? I want to tell Salvadorans not to give up,” Ortiz said.

Meanwhile, Citizen Action, an non-governmental organization said in a statement on Monday that “New Ideas is eliminating another political counterweight.”

The measure they eliminated “aimed to preserve the Constitution and protect the people from abuses of temporary legislative majorities,” the statement read.

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police was pursuing got onto Highway 401, traveling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

18m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

5h ago

Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated
Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The...

8m ago

1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton
1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton

At least one person has been injured in a fire near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police were called to a building Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights just after 6 p.m. for reports of a fire. Due...

2h ago

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police was pursuing got onto Highway 401, traveling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

18m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

5h ago

Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated
Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The...

8m ago

1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton
1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton

At least one person has been injured in a fire near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police were called to a building Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights just after 6 p.m. for reports of a fire. Due...

2h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

3h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:42
Transit workers vote yes to strike mandate
Transit workers vote yes to strike mandate

As negotiations continue between the TTC and the union representing thousands of transit operators and maintenance workers, a strike mandate has been approved. Mark McAllister speaks to the union president about what's at stake.

9h ago

8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.

11h ago

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.
