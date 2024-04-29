Hong Kong transgender activist gets ID card reflecting gender change after yearslong legal battle

Activist Henry Tse, who won an appeal to change the gender on his ID card, poses with a mock ID card outside the immigration tower after receiving the new document in Hong Kong, Monday, April. 29, 2024. 2024. The Hong Kong transgender activist who fought a years-long legal battle to change the gender on his official identity card finally received the new document on Monday, vowing to continue working hard on the unfinished path of fighting for equality for his community. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)

By Kanis Leung, The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2024 3:50 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 3:56 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong transgender activist on Monday received a new ID card reflecting his gender change, after a yearslong legal battle to change the document, and he vowed to continue working for equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

Henry Tse won his appeal over the government’s refusal to change the gender on his ID card in February 2023. Previously, Tse was not able to make the change because he did not undergo full gender-affirmation surgery.

Last year, the city’s top court said the government’s policy was unconstitutional in a landmark ruling, arguing it imposed an unacceptably harsh burden. The judgment prompted an easing of rules earlier this month.

Tse’s victory is seen as an important step forward for the city’s LGBTQ+ community, many of whose transgender members consider the operation unnecessary and risky.

After obtaining his new ID card, Tse told reporters that life has not been easy since he lodged a judicial review in 2017. In addition to the legal challenges, he has also faced obstacles from the government and attacks from others.

“What is normal for many people has finally become normal for us,” Tse said.

Public sentiment in Hong Kong has become increasingly welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community, but many still face challenges in daily life.

Tse said bank staff told him he did not match his ID card and asked him to resubmit documents. He also could not change the gender on his travel permit to mainland China, which caused him a delay when crossing the border. Immigration officials searched their computer for 15 minutes, he said, before finally letting him enter.

In April, the Hong Kong government revised its policy to allow people who have not completed full gender-affirmation surgery to change their genders on ID cards as long as they fulfill certain conditions. The conditions include the removal of breasts for transgender men, the removal of the penis and testes for transgender women, and having undergone continuous hormonal treatment for at least two years before applying.

Applicants also have to continue their hormonal treatment and submit blood test reports for random checks upon the government’s request.

Tse, after receiving his new ID card, said he would start changing his other documents, including his passport and bank details. The activist, who was previously active in sports, said he might sign up for a gym membership too.

“It’s a return to normal life,” he said.

Kanis Leung, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

8h ago

Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike
Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike

A tentative deal has been reached with striking Gate Gourmet workers, bringing an end to the almost two-week walkout. Details of the agreement have not been released but the bargaining committee is...

4h ago

Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire
Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire

There will be full subway service for the Monday morning commute along the west end of Line 2. The TTC says service between Kipling and Islington stations was restored Sunday night, three days after...

4h ago

Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka
Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst. Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday...

10h ago

