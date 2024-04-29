Live Aid musical ‘Just For One Day’ to hit Toronto for North American premiere

Craige Els plays Bob Geldof in the Live Aid musical "Just For One Day" at the Old Vic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Old Vic/Mirvish Productions **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2024 2:13 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 2:26 pm.

TORONTO — The Live Aid musical is coming to Canada.

Producers behind “Just For One Day” say their pop-infused stage show about the making of the legendary 1985 benefit concert lands in Toronto next January, ahead of the event’s 40th anniversary.

The musical recounts the ambitious making-of story behind Live Aid, drawing on interviews with the people who were there to create a fictionalized version of the tale, with Irish organizer Bob Geldof at its centre.

Thirty-seven songs are featured from the likes of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, the Who, U2, Queen and Madonna, though none appear as characters in the musical.

“Just For One Day” will play a limited run at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre from Jan. 28 to March 16, 2025.

Producers say 10 per cent of all ticket sales will be donated to the Live Band Charitable Trust, which supports organizations fighting poverty and famine.

“Just For One Day” premiered in London earlier this year, selling out its run in record time for a musical at the Old Vic.

The show is directed by Luke Sheppard, who brought pop odyssey “& Juliet” to life, and written by John O’Farrell, once the lead writer on the 1980s British satirical puppet series “Spitting Image” and more recently the stage musical version of “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

“Just For One Day” joins the 2024-2025 Mirvish main subscription, replacing “Mamma Mia!,” which will still play a five-week run starting in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I’ve been looking to invest funds...

Speakers Corner

11m ago

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic-identify fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

1h ago

Police investigate bomb threat at North York school
Police investigate bomb threat at North York school

Toronto police are investigating a bomb threat at a school in North York. In a social media post, police said an online threat was directed at Chaminade College School, located in the Black Creek and...

1h ago

Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says
Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says

The union representing 12,000 transit workers who operate and maintain the TTC has voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of a strike mandate. Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 says its members remain...

1h ago

Top Stories

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I’ve been looking to invest funds...

Speakers Corner

11m ago

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic-identify fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

1h ago

Police investigate bomb threat at North York school
Police investigate bomb threat at North York school

Toronto police are investigating a bomb threat at a school in North York. In a social media post, police said an online threat was directed at Chaminade College School, located in the Black Creek and...

1h ago

Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says
Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says

The union representing 12,000 transit workers who operate and maintain the TTC has voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of a strike mandate. Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 says its members remain...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.

3h ago

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.

18h ago

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.

19h ago

2:11
Massive Khalsa Day parade returns to downtown Toronto
Massive Khalsa Day parade returns to downtown Toronto

It's one of the largest annual events in the city and Sunday's parade drew thousands of onlookers despite some wet weather. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

More Videos