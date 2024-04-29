Maine governor will allow one final gun safety bill, veto another in wake of Lewiston mass shootings

FILE - Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. On Monday, April 29, Mills said that she will allow one of a final pair of gun safety bills — a waiting period for gun purchases — to become law without her signature in the wake of the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Sharp And Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2024 5:47 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 5:57 pm.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Monday she will allow one of a final pair of gun safety bills — a waiting period for gun purchases — to become law without her signature in the wake of the Lewiston mass shooting.

The governor announced that she would let a 10-day period pass without signing or vetoing the 72-hour waiting period bill, allowing it to go into effect without action. The law will go into effect this summer.

The governor also said Monday she has vetoed a ban on bump stocks that would have applied to a device that can be added to a semiautomatic rifle to allow it to fire like a machine gun. A gunman used a bump stock during the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, in which 60 people were killed and 869 people injured.

The 72-hour waiting period for gun sales drew fierce opposition from Republicans who said it would infringe on the rights of people who want to exercise their constitutional right to buy a gun. Maine hunting guides said that it also could crimp gun sales to out-of-state hunters who come to Maine for short excursions and buy a gun while visiting the state.

Mills said she is allowing the waiting period to become law with “caveats and concerns,” and that steps to shepherd it along will follow, such as tasking the state’s attorney general and public safety commission to monitor constitutional challenges over waiting periods that are playing out elsewhere in the country.

“This is an emotional issue for many, and there are compelling arguments for and against,” Mills said in a statement.

The bills were among a number of actions taken by lawmakers after the deadliest shooting in state history, in which an Army reservist killed 18 people and injured 13 more at a bowling alley and at a bar and grill on Oct. 25 in Lewiston. The shooter was later found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mills said she vetoed the bump stock proposal because despite its “well-meaning nature” she felt the language of the bill and the way it was developed “create the risk for unintended mistakes.”

The governor already signed a bill that she sponsored to strengthen the state’s yellow flag law, boost background checks for private sales of guns and make it a crime to recklessly sell a gun to someone who is prohibited from having guns. The bill also funds violence-prevention initiatives and funds mental health crisis receiving centers.

Lawmakers never voted on a so-called red flag bill. Red flag laws, which have been adopted by more than 20 states, allow a family member to petition to have someone’s guns removed during a psychiatric emergency.

The state’s yellow flag law differs by putting police in the lead of the process, but the law was updated to allow police to ask a judge for a warrant to take someone into protective custody.

That removes a barrier of police meeting with a person to assess whether protective custody is needed, something that came into play when the Lewiston gunman refused to answer his door during a police welfare check more than a month before the shootings. The officer said no crime was committed and he didn’t have authority to force the issue.

David Sharp And Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

2h ago

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I’ve been looking to invest funds...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic identity fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

3h ago

4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance
4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance

York regional police say an employee at a store in Markham was sprayed with an "aerosol irritant" before the suspects fled with a large amount of jewellery. It happened on Friday, April 26, at around...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

2h ago

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I’ve been looking to invest funds...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic identity fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

3h ago

4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance
4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance

York regional police say an employee at a store in Markham was sprayed with an "aerosol irritant" before the suspects fled with a large amount of jewellery. It happened on Friday, April 26, at around...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.

8h ago

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.

22h ago

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.
2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

More Videos