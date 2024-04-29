Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,011.62, up 42.38 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $49.15 on 12.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 20 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $32.27 on 8.9 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 15 cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $81.05 on 7.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $54.25 on 5.3 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down 83 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $123.40 on 5.3 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Mines. Up 26 cents, or 1.28 per cent, to $20.62 on 5.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT). Transportation. Up $4.17, or 3.61 per cent, to $119.76. Armed conflict in Ukraine and the Red Sea has helped ramp up freight shipments for Cargojet Inc., as global discord pushes companies to seek alternate transit routes. The air freight and plane leasing company saw net earnings rise nearly seven per cent year-over-year to $32.5 million in its latest quarter, buoyed by continuing e-commerce demand in Canada but also trips chartered to haul cargo internationally. Cargojet said revenue totalled $231.2 million for the three months ended March 31, roughly on par with $231.9 million in the same period last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29,2024.

The Canadian Press