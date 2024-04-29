Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

Stephanie Serenko with her eight-year-old son Mason Serenko.
Stephanie Serenko with her eight-year-old son Mason Serenko. CITYNEWS

By Cynthia Mulligan

Posted April 29, 2024 4:56 pm.

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help.

Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason, an eight-year-old who weights 180 pounds. She is a single mother and lives with her parents.

When her father goes to work, she and her mother try to survive the day and she is scared that one day, he will unintentionally kill her.

“It’s dangerous to be with him alone … It’s hard, it’s really hard,” said Serenko. “Ducking, dodging, pinching, biting, breaking things, it’s just endless.”

Serenko has had her nose broken twice and chunks of her hair pulled out. Her mother has also been injured.

“I’ve had a black eye from him, broken ribs, about six months ago,” added Amanda Serenko.

The signs of outbursts are everywhere on their property: the car, the couch, the cabinet doors. “He’s broken the stove, it’s not just a crack, it’s a hole, shattered with his head,” explained Amanda.

Mason was diagnosed at two years old and was on the Ontario Autism Program waitlist for treatment for five years. He only started receiving funding for therapy this year.

“There’s no help unless you have money,” said Amanda.

The family said they don’t have money for private therapy, which can cost $100,000 a year. Stephanie and Amanda can’t work because they must both stay home with him and protect each other.

Mason does go to school, but only for part of the day. “Staff has to wear full protective gear, [he] has sent them to hospital,” his mother explained.

Stephanie said she’s hit a roadblock. There are either no resources or long waitlists. She needs help and none is available. She believes Mason needs to be in a group home but he’s too young. One day, she was so desperate she called the Children’s Aid Society on herself.

“We didn’t know what else to do,” she said. “It’s the first time they’ve ever had an experience like that where someone called in on themselves really.”

Mason’s grandparents say they’re also suffering. “I cry every time I think about it because it’s hard … I’ve been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, PTSD,” said Amanda. Her husband, Mike, added it’s “hell … every day every night.”

Despite the hardship, they love Mason and believe he is truly a beautiful boy at heart. Amanda told CityNews, “I love him more than anything in the world. I would do anything for him.”

The family does get some respite care, five hours once a week, but every 14 weeks, it runs out and they have to reapply for it, so there is a gap of a few weeks when they have nothing.

They are calling on the Ford government for help, not just for them but for other families in crisis as well.

In Part 2 of this series, CityNews takes this story to Queen’s Park for a response.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I’ve been looking to invest funds...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic identity fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

1h ago

4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance
4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance

York regional police say an employee at a store in Markham was sprayed with an "aerosol irritant" before the suspects fled with a large amount of jewellery. It happened on Friday, April 26, at around...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after woman slapped, choked
Police seek suspect after woman slapped, choked

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect accused of slapping and choking a woman on Sunday. Officers were called to the St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor Drive area at around 6 a.m. for reports...

18m ago

Top Stories

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I’ve been looking to invest funds...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic identity fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

1h ago

4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance
4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance

York regional police say an employee at a store in Markham was sprayed with an "aerosol irritant" before the suspects fled with a large amount of jewellery. It happened on Friday, April 26, at around...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after woman slapped, choked
Police seek suspect after woman slapped, choked

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect accused of slapping and choking a woman on Sunday. Officers were called to the St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor Drive area at around 6 a.m. for reports...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.

7h ago

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.

21h ago

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.

22h ago

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

More Videos