Ottawa man who lauded Hamas pleads guilty to breaking bail conditions

OTTAWA — The Crown is asking a judge to consider an Ottawa man’s pro-Hamas comments at a Toronto protest to be an aggravating factor in sentencing for breaching the bail conditions of an unrelated charge.

The Crown says Mohammed Assadi was supposed to be living under house arrest with his sister in Ottawa while out on bail on an assault charge.

But on Oct. 7 he was caught on video at a demonstration in Toronto where he was viewed shouting pro-Hamas messages into a megaphone.

The Crown says Assadi was advocating for armed resistance against Israel on the same day that Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed 1,200 Israelis.

Assadi’s lawyer is not disputing the facts put forward by the Crown.

Assadi pleaded guilty to the bail breach today but sentencing is still to come.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press