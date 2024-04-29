Police seek suspect after woman slapped, choked

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect accused of slapping and choking a woman on Sunday.

Officers were called to the St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive area at around 6 a.m. for reports of an asault.

Investigators say the suspect choked and slapped the woman, but she was able to break free and call 911.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The suspect, identified as Manuel Sanchez, 25, of Toronto, fled in a 2014 blue Dodge Caravan with the licence plate DAVX 076.

He’s wanted on three counts of assault, and one of choking.

Sanchez is described as five foot six to five foot eight, with a medium build, dark black hair and brown eyes. Police say he’s clean shaven.