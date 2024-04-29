Québec solidaire party co-spokesperson resigns only months into the job

QUEBEC — The co-spokesperson of Quebec’s second-largest opposition party has resigned only months into the job.

Émilise Lessard-Therrien says the four months she spent as the public face of Québec solidaire left her completely exhausted, and she’s been on leave since March.

She wrote on social media that she had hoped to bring new ideas to the party after being selected to the spokeswoman role in November but felt her vision was met with organizational roadblocks.

Québec solidaire, which has 12 seats in the province’s 125-seat legislature, doesn’t have a traditional leader but instead operates with one male and one female co-spokesperson.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the party’s other spokesperson, said today he was saddened by Lessard-Therrien’s resignation, which came as a surprise to him.

He maintains there is no crisis in the left-wing party, although he said is still trying to understand what led Lessard-Therrien to step down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press