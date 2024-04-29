S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Strength in utility and telecommunication stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.98 points at 22,014.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 86.33 points at 38,325.99. The S&P 500 index was up 12.24 points at 5,112.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.14 points at 15,966.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.25 cents US compared with 73.16 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.17 at US$82.68 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.00 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$2,348.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press