S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

Office towers are shown in the Bay Street financial district in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Strength in utility and telecommunication stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.98 points at 22,014.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 86.33 points at 38,325.99. The S&P 500 index was up 12.24 points at 5,112.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.14 points at 15,966.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.25 cents US compared with 73.16 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.17 at US$82.68 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.00 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$2,348.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic-identify fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

1m ago

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

9h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

4h ago

3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police
3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police

Toronto police say they've now identified three persons of interest in the death of a 38-year-old man who fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto last week. Investigators were called to...

55m ago

