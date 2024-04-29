Sue Bird says joining ownership group of the Seattle Storm felt inevitable

FILE - Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird brings the ball up against the Washington Mystics during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. The Storm's owners, Force 10 Hoops, said Wednesday, April 24, 2024, that Bird has joined the ownership group. Bird said in a team statement her involvement with the Storm will continue to grow the game. “Investing in women's sports isn't just about passion,” she said. “It's smart business.” (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2024 4:38 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 4:42 pm.

SEATTLE (AP) — Becoming a part-owner of the only WNBA franchise she ever played for felt like an inevitability for Sue Bird.

It’s one more thing Bird is adding to an already busy agenda in retirement.

“I don’t think there was a matter of timing. … It’s not about this being the right time, or wrong time, or really anytime,” Bird said on Monday. “I feel like it was kind of inevitable, and a lot of ways something I always wanted, something that I’ve always had in the back of my head. And then for whatever reason this is just when it worked out.”

The Seattle Storm announced last week that Bird would be joining the ownership group for the franchise adding an expected piece to her business portfolio that’s helping define the post-playing part of her career.

There is Bird’s production company “A Touch More,” founded with fiancée Megan Rapinoe. There’s her media and commerce company — “TOGETHXR” — that was founded with Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel. She’s also a part-owner of Gotham FC in the NWSL.

And now there’s her piece of the Storm. As fellow Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel quipped, “I don’t even think I would call her retired. Whatever. She’s not playing anymore.”

“She had a lot to do during the past year and this was a great time to be able to kind of bring our joint interests together,” Brummel said.

Bird was the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in the 2002 WNBA draft out of UConn and played 19 seasons for the franchise. She retired after the 2022 season as the league’s career assists leader with 3,234.

Bird was part of WNBA championships with the Storm in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020. She was also heavily involved in the business aspects of the league as a player serving on the executive board of the players association during her career. That experience and acumen can be beneficial now on the ownership side.

“But that is from a player’s perspective. So the way I view it is I can take that with me, bring that to the ‘room,’ but I also understand there is a lot to learn and a lot of curtains to pull back,” Bird said. “And I’m really excited about understanding the business side of things and then combining all that and bring whatever value I can bring.”

Bird said she isn’t sure how active of an owner she’ll be — other than wanting a key fob to be able to access the team’s new $64 million training facility.

“Obviously I’m clearly passionate about women’s sports. I clearly believe in it. I clearly want to continue to push it forward and that’s really, truly my agenda,” Bird said.

___

WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Tim Booth, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

57m ago

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I’ve been looking to invest funds...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic identity fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

1h ago

4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance
4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance

York regional police say an employee at a store in Markham was sprayed with an "aerosol irritant" before the suspects fled with a large amount of jewellery. It happened on Friday, April 26, at around...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

57m ago

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I’ve been looking to invest funds...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic identity fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

1h ago

4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance
4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance

York regional police say an employee at a store in Markham was sprayed with an "aerosol irritant" before the suspects fled with a large amount of jewellery. It happened on Friday, April 26, at around...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.

7h ago

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.

21h ago

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.

22h ago

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

More Videos