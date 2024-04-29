Texans receiver Tank Dell was among 10 people wounded in shootout at Florida party, sheriff says

During a press conference in Sanford, Fla., Monday, April 29, 2024, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma shows a surveillance video taken early Sunday of patrons fleeing the Cabana Live nightclub in Sanford, during shots fired by gunmen. Multiple patrons in the club, including NFL Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, were wounded by the gunfire. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Orlando Sentinel

By The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2024 3:53 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 3:56 pm.

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — None of the 10 people who were wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant over the weekend, including Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said Monday.

The shootout happened early Sunday during a party at the Cabana Live restaurant in Sanford, north of Orlando. More than 200 people were at the restaurant when a 16-year-old opened fire after an altercation, followed by an unidentified male also opening fire, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Monday.

The shootout could have been much worse if not for an unnamed security guard who tackled the 16-year-old shooter, Lemma said at a news conference.

“The heroic actions of this security officer took a very dangerous situation and made it less significant than it potentially could have been. He tackled this guy from behind and brought him to the ground,” Lemma said. “We are incredibly lucky that nobody is dead and there aren’t more injuries.”

Dell, who is from the nearby Daytona Beach area, was caught in the middle, Lemma said. He was treated for a “minor wound” and released from a hospital later Sunday, according to the Texans. The sheriff didn’t provided any details on Dell’s injury.

Authorities are hoping to speak to the unidentified gunman, whose actions might have been justified under Florida’s self-defense laws, authorities said.

“This was a shootout that was going back and forth,” Lemma said.

An arrest report said there was probable cause to charge the teen with attempted homicide, firing a weapon on public property, possession of a firearm by a minor and using a firearm during a felony, but final charging decisions will be up to local prosecutors, Lemma said.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click
Retirement ruined: 63-year-old man loses it all after one web click

Toronto resident Frank Gray, who is 63 years old, has been searching for a better life. "I'm very desperate to retire, but I don't have enough money to do it yet, so I’ve been looking to invest funds...

Speakers Corner

54m ago

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic identity fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

1m ago

4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance
4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance

York regional police say an employee at a store in Markham was sprayed with an "aerosol irritant" before the suspects fled with a large amount of jewellery. It happened on Friday, April 26, at around...

1h ago

Police investigate bomb threat at North York school
Police investigate bomb threat at North York school

Toronto police are investigating a bomb threat at a school in North York. In a social media post, police said an online threat was directed at Chaminade College School, located in the Black Creek and...

2h ago

