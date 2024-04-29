12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic-identify fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced.

The results of Project Deja Vu were revealed on Monday.

Detective David Coffey said that in 2022, the Financial Crimes Unit began investigating a synthetic identity credit fraud scheme that began in 2016.

Multiple suspects allegedly created more than 680 unique synthetic identities, many of which were used to apply for and open hundreds of bank and credit accounts at various banks and financial institutions across Ontario.

The fraud credit accounts were used for in-store and online purchases, cash withdrawals, or electronic fund transfers. Det. Coffey said many fraudulent payments were made into the credit account to allow them to exceed their limits, and to date, this scheme has resulted in losses of approximately $4 million.

A financial institution flagged Toronto police, who located several synthetic accounts, most of which had been opened by a single person and former employee.

“The investigation concluded by identifying most financial institutions were victimized by this scheme,” Det. Coffey said.

Authorities executed multiple search warrants, including several dozen synthetic identity documents (including fraudulent government identification) and electronic templates to create false identifications and false documents.

What is synthetic identity fraud?

Synthetic identity fraud is a form of financial fraud in which fictional personal information, such as identity information, is used to open accounts with banks, financial institutions, or other businesses.

Unlike traditional identity theft, where the thief steals an existing person’s information, synthetic identity fraud involves fabricating a new identity altogether.

Someone uses a credit card to make a transaction. Photo: Unsplash.

The fraudster might use a person’s social security number obtained illegally, combine it with a fake name, date of birth, and other fabricated details to create a synthetic identity and use stolen or fake addresses and other personal information to make the identity appear legitimate.

“The fraudsters are really smart. They’re advancing with technology, and the identification is very convincing,” Det. Coffey said. “It often does get caught at the financial institutions, but it doesn’t always get caught.”

Once the synthetic identity is created, the fraudster may use it to open bank accounts, apply for loans, obtain credit cards, or commit other types of financial fraud. This type of fraud can result in significant economic losses for businesses and individuals and damage to credit profiles and reputations.

12 charged, police believe additional arrests could be made

Investigators believe there may be additional incidents and victims and are hoping to speak with various businesses that were approached by any of the arrested persons.

Authorities also believe that some of the accused performed home renovations in the GTA.

Toronto police identified 12 people charged as part of Project Deja Vu. They include:

Hasnain Akram, 28, of Brampton

16 counts of Fraud Over $5,000

Forgery

Possess Instrument of Forgery

two counts of Possess Counterfeit Mark

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Muhammad Hamza Baig, 31, of Ayr, Ont.

Fraud Over $5,000

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Utter Forged Document

Zelle Ali Choudary, 34, of Brampton

Six counts of Fraud Over $5,000

Possess Counterfeit Mark

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Rashad Iqbal, 41, of Caledon

Fraud Over $5,000

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Ranafayysal Masood Khan, 38, of Mississauga

Fraud Over $5,000

Obtain Credit by False Pretences

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Anmol Khurana, 27, of Markham

Fraud Over $5,000

Obtain Credit by False Pretences

Cause Another Person to Act on a Forged Document

Fahad Ben Mofeez, 30, of Brampton

Seven counts of Fraud Over $5,000

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Muhammad Usman Saif, 32, of Brampton

Seven counts of Fraud Over $5,000

three counts of Possess Counterfeit Mark

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Ali Sana, 26, of Brampton

Five counts of Fraud Over $5,000

Forgery

Possess Instrument of Forgery

two counts of Possess Counterfeit Mark

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Deal with Identity Information Knowing or Being Reckless that a Fraudulent Offence was Intended

Mian Muhammad Saud, 35, of Belle River, Ont.

Fraud Over $5,000

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Sibt Hussain Syed, 60, of Brampton

Four counts of Fraud Over $5,000

two counts of Possess Counterfeit Mark

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Mueed Tanveer, 27, of Brampton