1 dead, 13 injured after SUV crashed into New Mexico store; driver hit accelerator instead of brakes

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 6:23 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 6:26 pm.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — One person died and 13 others were injured Tuesday after a sports utility vehicle crashed through the front glass wall of a thrift store in Las Cruces, authorities said.

First responders said 10 of the injured in Tuesday’s crash were taken to hospitals for treatment and a 67-year-old woman was critically injured and died.

The 69-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not injured, Las Cruces police said. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The woman apparently was trying to park her vehicle and stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes, police said.

Two of the injured were store employees and the rest were customers, and the victims ranged in age from about 30 to 90, police said.

The vehicle entered the Savers store near a self-checkout area and went all the way to the back side of the building, police said.

Elijah Sanchez, a Savers employee, said he heard people “screaming in pain” after the crash occurred about 10 a.m.

“It was pretty chaotic,” Sanchez told Las Cruces TV station KFOX 14/CBS 4. “I didn’t know what to think. But I just knew that the best thing to do was to try and go help the people who needed help.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

5h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

6h ago

Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances
Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances

An Ontario family in crisis is pleading for help. They say their autistic child has exhibited violent tendencies, and they’re scared for him and for themselves. "I don't know how much longer…I can...

53m ago

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews won't play in Game 5
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews won't play in Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to keep their season alive without Auston Matthews.  The Leafs star centre did not take part in pre-game warmups ahead of Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.  The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

5h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

6h ago

Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances
Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances

An Ontario family in crisis is pleading for help. They say their autistic child has exhibited violent tendencies, and they’re scared for him and for themselves. "I don't know how much longer…I can...

53m ago

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews won't play in Game 5
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews won't play in Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to keep their season alive without Auston Matthews.  The Leafs star centre did not take part in pre-game warmups ahead of Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.  The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

20h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

20h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.
8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.
More Videos