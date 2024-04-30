Abu Dhabi-backed fund pulls out of deal to take over UK’s Telegraph newspaper group

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 6:38 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 6:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Telegraph newspaper group is back up for sale Tuesday after a takeover bid by a United Arab Emirates-backed consortium collapsed.

Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund RedBird IMI said it was withdrawing from the proposed acquisition of the Telegraph Media Group, which owns the right-leaning Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers and The Spectator magazine.

“We continue to believe this approach would have benefited the Telegraph and Spectator’s readers, their journalists and the U.K. media landscape more widely,” the fund said in a statement. “Regrettably, it is clear this approach is no longer feasible.”

The proposed deal faced opposition from Britain’s government, which expressed concerns about the impact on freedom of expression and accurate presentation of news. Last month the government said it planned to bring forward legislation that would block foreign state ownership of British newspapers and magazines.

Officials also launched a probe into the proposed deal’s potential impact on freedom of speech. Ofcom, the media watchdog, raised concerns that the proposed takeover could influence “the accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinion” in the publications.

The Telegraph papers are closely allied to the governing Conservative Party.

RedBird IMI is backed by U.S. financial firm RedBird Capital Partners and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family and the UAE’s vice president. It is run by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker.

The fund reached an agreement last year with the Barclay family, the media group’s previous owners, to provide loans to them and ensure that the family’s debts, worth some 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), are paid.

The Barclay family owned the influential newspaper and magazine before the publications were put into receivership. The family also previously owned London’s luxurious Ritz Hotel before selling it in 2020.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

updated

32m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, possibly damaging several vehicles. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680...

47m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

2m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

14h ago

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

updated

32m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, possibly damaging several vehicles. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680...

47m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

2m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

8h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

8h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

12h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

12h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos