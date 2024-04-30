Ahead of the Paris Olympics, police clear a migrant camp near City Hall

Miigrants pack their belongings while being evicted from a makeshift camp, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in Paris. Similar operations are carried out by the police authorities on a daily basis in the months leading to the Olympics. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

By Nicolas Garriga, The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 5:01 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 5:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — French police evicted migrants from a makeshift tent-camp next to Paris City Hall early on Tuesday, the latest clear-out of people without homes that aid groups allege is a campaign of ’’social cleansing″ ahead of the Summer Olympics.

In the operation that began before dawn, police woke around 100 teenage boys and young men from West Africa, telling them to pack their tents and belongings.

Paris police said the operation was carried out for security reasons, notably because the camp was near schools.

Paris-region officials told the men — many of them minors and in the process of seeking residency papers — that they could be housed temporarily for three weeks in the Loire-region town of Angers if they wished. A bus was waiting in a nearby street to take them first to a Paris-region transit center.

Only two or three men boarded the bus. Most of the others walked away, carrying their belongings. Some said they feared being left isolated and abandoned in Angers, 250 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of the French capital, once the three weeks of temporary accommodation run out.

Migrant camps are commonly dismantled every spring in France with the end of an annual winter-time “truce” that limits evictions and evacuations when the weather is cold.

But aid groups working with migrants and other vulnerable people say clear-outs are intensifying ahead of the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics. They say that people are being sent far from the capital instead of being offered shelter in the Paris region, where many asylum-seekers have upcoming court dates and meetings with officials about their residency requests.

___

AP Olympics coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Nicolas Garriga, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police was pursuing got onto Highway 401, traveling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

6h ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

13h ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge and Dundas this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge and Dundas this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant at Yonge and...

17m ago

Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated
Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The...

7h ago

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police was pursuing got onto Highway 401, traveling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

6h ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

13h ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge and Dundas this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge and Dundas this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant at Yonge and...

17m ago

Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated
Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

6h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

6h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

10h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

11h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

15h ago

More Videos