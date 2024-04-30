Air Canada suspends new seat selection fee two days after rollout

Air Canada is pressing pause on a new seat selection fee after social media backlash against the days-old policy. Airline seats are seen during a flight from Vancouver to Calgary on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2024 12:44 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 12:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Air Canada is pressing pause on a new seat selection fee a mere couple of days after it implemented the policy, but not before drawing the ire of some travellers online.

For years, customers with economy fares have been able to change the seat automatically assigned to them at check-in free of charge.

However, travel agents received notice from the company this month that lower-tier passengers who had not purchased a seat in advance would have to pay a fee to change their automatically designated spot, starting April 24.

Travellers took to social media to protest the move, with some saying they were caught off guard and given no heads-up beforehand by Air Canada.

The carrier says that two days after implementing the fee, which can top $50, it suspended the policy for “operational considerations … to ensure a smooth rollout,” adding that it received very little customer feedback.

The now-paused policy marks the latest example of airlines’ growing reliance on so-called ancillary fees for formerly bundled services ranging from checked bags to onboard snacks and Wi-Fi access.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

updated

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

4m ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

3h ago

Tax deadline day arrives for most Canadians
Tax deadline day arrives for most Canadians

Tuesday is the deadline for most Canadians to file their taxes, and if you owe money back, it's also the day you need to do so.

58m ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

updated

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

4m ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

3h ago

Tax deadline day arrives for most Canadians
Tax deadline day arrives for most Canadians

Tuesday is the deadline for most Canadians to file their taxes, and if you owe money back, it's also the day you need to do so.

58m ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

14h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

14h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

18h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

18h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

More Videos