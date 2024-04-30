Air Canada suspends new seat selection fee two days after rollout

MONTREAL — Air Canada is pressing pause on a new seat selection fee a mere couple of days after it implemented the policy, but not before drawing the ire of some travellers online.

For years, customers with economy fares have been able to change the seat automatically assigned to them at check-in free of charge.

However, travel agents received notice from the company this month that lower-tier passengers who had not purchased a seat in advance would have to pay a fee to change their automatically designated spot, starting April 24.

Travellers took to social media to protest the move, with some saying they were caught off guard and given no heads-up beforehand by Air Canada.

The carrier says that two days after implementing the fee, which can top $50, it suspended the policy for “operational considerations … to ensure a smooth rollout,” adding that it received very little customer feedback.

The now-paused policy marks the latest example of airlines’ growing reliance on so-called ancillary fees for formerly bundled services ranging from checked bags to onboard snacks and Wi-Fi access.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press