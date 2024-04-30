Alberta to partially fund facility to test geothermal drilling techniques

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks on invoking her government’s sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations, along with Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas and Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Affordability and Utilities, in Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The Alberta government is helping fund what it says is Canada's first test site for geothermal energy drilling techniques.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2024 1:52 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 1:57 pm.

The Alberta government is helping fund what it says is Canada’s first test site for geothermal energy drilling techniques.

Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz says the province will spend $750,000 to help fund a feasibility study on the project.

The study, led by Calgary-based Eavor Technlogies, is to help identify a site and lay the groundwork for initial planning stages.

Eavor CEO John Redfern says the facility would give Canadian geothermal developers a place to test their technology at home rather than have to work in the United States or elsewhere.

He says rapid growth of wind and solar power in Alberta is fuelling interest in geothermal as a source of reliable baseload power to the electricity grid.

Schulz says the Alberta Drilling Accelerator could be putting its first holes in the ground as early as next year.

Eavor previously received $2 million in funding from the province and $90 million from the federal government to scale up and build a commercial geothermal facility in Germany.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

58m ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

1h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

44m ago

E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville
E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville

Toronto police say a man riding an electric bicycle died on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Yorkville. It happened at around 1:23 p.m. at Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue. The driver remained...

29m ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

58m ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

1h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

44m ago

E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville
E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville

Toronto police say a man riding an electric bicycle died on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Yorkville. It happened at around 1:23 p.m. at Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue. The driver remained...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

15h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

16h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

20h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.
8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.
More Videos