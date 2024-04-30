Tax deadline day arrives for most Canadians

Tuesday is the deadline for most Canadians to file their taxes, and if you owe money, it’s also the day you need to pay.

The Canada Revenue Agency’s April 30 deadline applies to most taxpayers. Self-employed and certain other individuals have until June 15 to file their taxes, though self-employed Canadians must still pay money owed by the April deadline to avoid interest.

“Your balance owing is due no later than April 30, 2024. Generally, the CRA does not charge a difference of $2 or less,” the government explains online.

“The CRA will charge daily compound interest on any outstanding balance starting May 1, 2024, until your balance is paid in full.”

Payments can be made through your financial institution’s online or telephone banking systems. You can also make payments using a Visa debit card, debit Mastercard or Interac Online card through the CRA’s website. Other forms of payment are also accepted and outlined online.

Tax filing season kicked off Monday, Feb. 19.

As of the April deadline date, roughly 10 million Canadians still hadn’t filed their paperwork.

With files from The Canadian Press