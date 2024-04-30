CP NewsAlert: Cost to host 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver doubles, may hit $581M

VANCOUVER — Organizers of the seven FIFA World Cup soccer matches coming to Vancouver in 2026 say the estimated cost of hosting the event has more than doubled in the last two years.

The latest estimates put the price tag at between $483 million and $581 million, including costs for the city, the province and stadium upgrades.

The province says the event is expected to generate enough revenue to result in a net cost of between $100 million and $145 million.

The Canadian Press