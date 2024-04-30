Environment commissioner gives Canada failing grade on Northern contaminated sites

Federal Environment Commissioner Jerry V. DeMarco holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, April 20, 2023. DeMarco is giving the federal government a failing grade on reducing their financial liability in remediating contaminated sites in the north — and says they’re leaving some Indigenous Peoples out of the process altogether. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2024 10:05 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 10:26 am.

Ottawa is failing to remediate contaminated sites in the North, leaving Indigenous peoples at risk and raising the government’s own financial liability for the polluted areas, environment commissioner Jerry DeMarco said Tuesday in a new audit.

DeMarco’s probe found that the government’s liability for contaminated sites increased by $7 billion since 2005, when the government launched its plan to remediate and reclaim abandoned mines.

More than 60 per cent of that liability is in the North.

“After 20 years, there is still much work needed to reduce financial liability related to contaminated sites and to lower environmental and human health risks for current and future generations,” said DeMarco. 

“As well, the government needs to take urgent action to advance socio-economic benefits, including employment opportunities, and to support reconciliation with Indigenous peoples whose lands are often affected by contaminated sites.” 

DeMarco said at one mine there is still ongoing work needed to keep contaminated water from leaching into surrounding areas, while another still houses a large volume of arsenic which needs to remain frozen underground.

Most of those sites are on Indigenous land but DeMarco says Indigenous Peoples are not being fully included in the remediation efforts.

DeMarco called their inclusion in the efforts a “significant opportunity” to support reconciliation and promote economic development.

He said during remediation work at the Giant Mine near Yellowknife the department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada failed to meet employment targets for northern and northern Indigenous workers. 

While the department began developing a socio-economic framework for the Faro Mine in south-central Yukon, it failed to do complete it. However DeMarco said it did exceed internal targets for training of Indigenous Peoples, northerners and women during the pre-remediation work.

DeMarco said Indigenous Peoples expressed concern with the federal government’s handling of projects, saying there has been a lack of meaningful engagement, consultation and consideration of their inputs. He also found a lack of capacity for the communities and administrative burdens, along with a lack of socio-economic benefits.

He is urging the federal government to “leverage opportunities” with Indigenous Peoples to participate in and benefit from the management of the sites, which Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada agreed to do.

Ottawa has a lot of work to do to not just reduce its financial liability but also address the very real environmental and health risks for current and future generations in the region, he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU
Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU

Four people are dead after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. Durham Region Police...

updated

1h ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

17m ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

43m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

11m ago

Top Stories

Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU
Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU

Four people are dead after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. Durham Region Police...

updated

1h ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

17m ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

43m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

11h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

11h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

15h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

15h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos