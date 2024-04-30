Exploring live dealer casinos in Ontario

Popular online casinos
Ontario Casinos.

By OntarioCasinos.com

Posted April 30, 2024 11:08 am.

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

Live dealer casinos provide a gaming experience that combines the convenience of online gaming with the feel of land-based casinos. Unlike traditional online casinos, where games are powered by computer algorithms, live dealer casinos offer games that human dealers run in real-time.

These dealers shuffle cards, spin roulette wheels, and oversee the gameplay, which is all streamed live to players’ devices.

Live dealer casinos offer a wide range of games, including classics like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker, as well as innovative variations and specialty games. With high-definition video streaming and advanced technology, the gameplay is smooth, seamless, and incredibly realistic.

Live Dealer Tables VS. Live Casino Game Shows

Live dealer games and live casino game shows, while both falling under the umbrella of live online casino experiences, differ significantly in terms of game types, gameplay, atmosphere, and interaction.

Live dealer tables encompass traditional casino offerings like Blackjack and Roulette, featuring real human dealers for an authentic casino atmosphere that emphasizes skill and strategy. Interaction is primarily between players and dealers.

In contrast, live casino game shows introduce unique formats hosted by presenters, emphasizing entertainment over strategic gameplay. These game shows in themed studios encourage audience interaction, creating a more communal and engaging experience.

Within the Ontario iGaming scene, a couple of operators have already made a name for themselves based on their live casino library, including Mr. Vegas with over 200+ games, and FireVegas with over 100.

How to Stay Safe at Live Dealer Casinos

To ensure you’re accessing a legal live dealer casino operating in Ontario, be sure to look for the AGCO and iGO logos displayed at the bottom of the website. If either of these logos is absent, this means that it is an illegal gaming website for which the operator has not been authorized to provide a live dealer casino experience to Ontario players.

The operators listed in the table below have not only been authorized by the AGCO and iGO to offer live dealer tables in Ontario but also stand out for the responsible gaming measures they put in place on their sites.

Online CasinoLive Dealer Casino Games
PlayOJO90+
JackpotCity50+
SpinAway35+

Players should follow responsible gaming practices and choose reputable casinos to ensure their safety and remain in control. Live dealer games offer a unique gaming experience, and players can explore them while playing safely.

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

updated

5m ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

55m ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

updated

5m ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

55m ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

12h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

13h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

16h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

17h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos