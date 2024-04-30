Gunmen kill a police officer assigned to protect polio workers in northwest Pakistan

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 7:17 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 7:26 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen fatally shot a police officer assigned to protect polio workers in Pakistan’s northwest, an official said Tuesday.

At least 10 police have died this year while on security duty for vaccination campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The gunmen fired at a team working in Bajaur district, killing the officer on the spot, police officer Dilawar Khan said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

Anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

A five-day anti-polio campaign started Monday in 13 high-risk districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. More than 21,000 teams are tasked with administering vaccines to 4,423,000 children under age 5. More than 32,000 police are protecting the teams.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only countries where the spread of polio has never been stopped.

The potentially fatal, paralyzing disease mostly strikes children under age 5 and typically spreads through contaminated water.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

updated

35m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, possibly damaging several vehicles. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680...

49m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

5m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

14h ago

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

updated

35m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, possibly damaging several vehicles. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680...

49m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

5m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

8h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

8h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

12h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

12h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos