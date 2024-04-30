History of user trends/recap 2023 + what’s ahead for Ontario

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

It’s time to take a look at the twists and turns of the Ontario iGaming scene, where trends have come and gone. In the rearview mirror of 2023, we’re about to dive into casino player preferences, games, and the happenings that rocked the boat. Plus, we’ll peek into what could be in store for Ontario’s iGaming market in 2024.

Ontario iGaming Revenue + Player Trends 2023

During the last quarter (Oct-Dec 23), the total money made from gaming reached $658 million, 22% more than in the second quarter (Q2). This number includes entry fees for games and other charges from 49 different operators and 72 gaming websites.

It’s crucial to note that this calculation solely focuses on the revenue generated by the gaming operators and doesn’t take into account the money players might have won or the costs involved in running the games.

In Q3, there were approximately 1.2 million active player accounts, indicating that these accounts were utilized for betting with real money or promotional credits. Keep in mind that one player might have accounts with different operators.

On average, each active player account spends around $186 per month on online casino games in Ontario.

Standout Games

In 2023, numerous software providers secured licenses to introduce their games to players in Ontario, showcasing a variety of unique titles.

Notably, Live Dealer tables emerged as a prominent trend, blending real-world interaction with online gaming technology. Additionally, Crash Games made a notable debut, albeit currently available on only a few operator websites, indicating that this trend has yet to gain momentum fully.

Esports has merged traditional sports with the online casino scene, where you can bet on your preferred esports events.

A Recap of 2023

The past year unfolded with its share of peaks and valleys in Ontario’s iGaming realm. Some operators bowed out, bidding farewell in response to regulatory shifts and heightened competition. The surviving operators elevated their strategies, filling the void left by their competitors and infusing the scene with renewed interest.

Some of the bigger operators launched sister brands, including JackpotCity and LeoVegas. In contrast, other brands like PlayOJO and FireVegas took the year to establish and perfect their product to the Ontario market.

Ontario has taken significant measures to refine its regulatory framework, leaving no room for error. The amendments to the framework aim to create a gaming environment that is not only fair and secure but also guarantees a level playing field for all players. This is undoubtedly a triumph for all stakeholders involved, assuring them of the utmost safety and security when playing on sites offered by regulated operators.

Looking Forward to 2024

What lies on the horizon for Ontario’s iGaming narrative? The groundwork laid in 2023 establishes a foundation for an even more secure gaming experience. Casino operators are gearing up to enhance the entertainment quotient, unveiling novel games and cutting-edge technology to maintain their competitive edge.

There will be smooth transitions between desktop and mobile devices, ensuring an optimal gaming experience regardless of location. Virtual and augmented reality will revolutionize gaming.

