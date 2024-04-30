Iranian-French artist Marjane Satrapi wins Spanish Asturias award for communication

FILE - Director, illustrator and author Marjane Satrapi poses for photographers as she arrives to present the movie "La Bande des Jotas" at the 7th edition of the Rome International Film Festival in Rome, on Nov. 16, 2012. Marjane Satrapi, the acclaimed Iranian-French filmmaker and artist, has won the 2024 Princess of Asturias Foundation award for communication and humanities, the foundation announced Tuesday April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

By Ciarán Giles, The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 8:57 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 9:12 am.

MADRID (AP) — Marjane Satrapi, the acclaimed Iranian-French filmmaker and cartoonist, has won the 2024 Princess of Asturias Foundation award for communication and humanities, the Spanish organization announced Tuesday.

The foundation said Satrapi was “an essential voice in the defense of human rights and freedom.” The judges described her as “a symbol of civic engagement led by women.

“Due to her audacity and artistic production, she is considered one of the most influential people in the dialogue between cultures and generations,” they added.

Satrapi is best-known for her monochrome autobiographical comic book and film “Persepolis,” a coming-of-age tale set against the Islamic Revolution in her native Iran.

Her graphic novels also include “Broderies” (“Embroideries”) and “Poulet aux prunes” (“Chicken with plums”), which was also adapted into a film. As a filmmaker, she has directed several works, including “La Bande des Jotas” (“The Gang of Jotas”) and “Radioactive” (“Madame Curie”), a biography about the Polish physicist Marie Curie.

“Persepolis” won the Film Critics Grand Prix at the Cannes Festival in 2007 and the César Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2008, in addition to being nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2008 Oscars.

According to the foundation’s biographical note, Satrapi was born in Rasht, Iran, but her parents sent her to Vienna in 1983 to finish her studies because of the extremism in their country following the 1979 Revolution.

She later returned to Tehran and enrolled in the School of Fine Arts, but in 1994 she moved to France. She studied in Strasbourg and later moved to Paris.

In 2023, she coordinated the book “Femme, vie, liberté” (“Woman, Life, Freedom”) together with a group of artists and academics to illustrate the revolts that occurred in Iran after the murder of Mahsa Amini in 2022 at the hands of the so-called “morality police.” The work denounces the repression and lack of human rights that Iranian society, especially women, suffers at the hands of the Iranian regime, the foundation said.

Satrapi was elected member of the French Academy of Fine Arts in 2024.

The 50,000-euro ($54,000) award is one of eight prizes, including the arts, social sciences, and sports, handed out annually by the Asturias foundation named after Spanish Crown Princess Leonor. They are presented each fall by the princess in the northern city of Oviedo.

The communication and humanities award was won last year by the late Italian author and philosopher Nuccio Ordine.

Ciarán Giles, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU
Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU

Four people are dead after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. Durham Region Police...

updated

1h ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

20m ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

46m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

14m ago

Top Stories

Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU
Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU

Four people are dead after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. Durham Region Police...

updated

1h ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

20m ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

46m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

11h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

11h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

15h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

15h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos