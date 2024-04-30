Justice minister says recent protest over Israel-Hamas war at his home crossed a line

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2024 2:08 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Arif Virani says protesters who took their cause to his home over the weekend crossed a line. 

A few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters showed up at Virani’s Toronto-area home on Saturday, waving flags and placards with his photo on them at the edge of his driveway. 

Virani told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting today that he believes in the right to “lawful and peaceful protest,” which the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees. 

But he says he considers it crossing the line when protesters show up at his home, saying that his wife and kids “do not deserve to be harassed.” 

The minister says the same goes for his neighbors, and if people have a problem with him, they should come to his office and leave his family alone. 

Protesters also demonstrated in front of home of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly earlier this year, which members of Parliament also condemned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

1h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

0m ago

E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville
E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville

Toronto police say a man riding an electric bicycle died on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Yorkville. It happened at around 1:23 p.m. at Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue. The driver remained...

34m ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

1h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

0m ago

E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville
E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville

Toronto police say a man riding an electric bicycle died on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Yorkville. It happened at around 1:23 p.m. at Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue. The driver remained...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

15h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

16h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

20h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.
8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.
More Videos