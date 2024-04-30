Justice minister says recent protest over Israel-Hamas war at his home crossed a line

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Arif Virani says protesters who took their cause to his home over the weekend crossed a line.

A few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters showed up at Virani’s Toronto-area home on Saturday, waving flags and placards with his photo on them at the edge of his driveway.

Virani told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting today that he believes in the right to “lawful and peaceful protest,” which the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees.

But he says he considers it crossing the line when protesters show up at his home, saying that his wife and kids “do not deserve to be harassed.”

The minister says the same goes for his neighbors, and if people have a problem with him, they should come to his office and leave his family alone.

Protesters also demonstrated in front of home of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly earlier this year, which members of Parliament also condemned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press