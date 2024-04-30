Kazakhstan arrests ex-interior minister in connection with unrest that left 238 dead

FILE - A police car on fire as riot police prepare to stop protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Authorities in Kazakhstan have arrested a former interior minister in connection with deadly unrest that gripped the country in 2022, Kazakh news media reported Tuesday April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 6:22 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 6:26 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Authorities in Kazakhstan arrested a former interior minister on Tuesday, in connection with deadly police crackdown on unrest that gripped the country in 2022, Kazakh news media reported.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced on Monday that Erlan Turgumbayev was detained on charges of “abuse of power and official authority resulting in grave consequences” in the harsh crackdown of riots by the police. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is in charge of the nation’s police force.

The unrest started in the city of Zhanaozen on Jan. 2, 2022, when residents protested a sharp increase in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas, commonly used as fuel for vehicles in Kazakhstan.

Those protests evolved into criticisms of corruption, economic inequality against former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, whose critics say have been profiting off the country’s vast energy wealth ever since assuming office in 1991.

Nazarbayez resigned from the presidency in 2019 but still held substantial power at the time of the protests as head of the Kazakhstan’s security council.

In Almaty, the country’s largest city, protests turned violent and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued shoot-to-kill orders as demonstrators stormed government buildings. Officials said 238 people were killed in the unrest.

Tokayev then pushed an array of reforms, including limiting the presidency to a single seven-year term. He also removed Nazarbayev as head of the security council and the capital city, which had been named Nur-Sultan in Nazarbayev’s honor, reverted to its former name of Astana.

Turgumbayev was relieved of duty a month after the unrest.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

updated

37m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, possibly damaging several vehicles. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680...

52m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

7m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

14h ago

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

updated

37m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, possibly damaging several vehicles. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680...

52m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

7m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

8h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

8h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

12h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

12h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos