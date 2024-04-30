Loblaw-owned Dominion grocery workers’ new deal an ‘important victory’: labour expert

A customer browses an aisle at a grocery store In Toronto on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A labour expert says Unifor has achieved an "important victory" after grocery workers at 11 Dominion stores in Newfoundland ratified a new deal Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2024 11:48 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 11:56 am.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A labour expert says Unifor has achieved an “important victory” after grocery workers at 11 Loblaw-owned Dominion stores in Newfoundland ratified a new deal Monday.

Workers voted 88 per cent in favour of the deal, which the union says will boost wages by $4.50 per hour for full-time workers by the end of the five-year agreement. 

Unifor says the deal contains the largest wage gains Dominion workers have ever seen. 

Adam King, an assistant professor in the labour studies department at the University of Manitoba, says Unifor has successfully replicated the pattern it set last year after several thousand Metro workers in Toronto went on strike. 

That month-long strike resulted in a new contract that Unifor called “historic,” and that it promised to bring to more grocery stores in the following months. 

The union achieved a similar deal for No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores in November. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

