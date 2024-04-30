Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend

Toronto has committed to opening 90 per cent of curb lane patios by the Victoria Day long weekend.

Mayor Olivia Chow outlined the plans Tuesday, saying more than 1,000 patios will be open as a part of CafeTO, which is now in its second year as a permanent program.

The 2024 program will include 81 new additions and 215 returning restaurants.

Chow said this year’s CafeTO experience includes a new user-friendly and streamlined process for the application and renewal of the curb lane permits.

Installation of traffic safety equipment started this weekend and will continue across the rest of city until June 1. A key improvement for this year, the city says, is that the curb lane cafes will feature painted concrete barriers that “combine aesthetic appeal with established safety standards.”

CafeTO was launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 indoor dining restrictions, but became a permanent fixture in the city to help revitalize neighbourhoods and support hundreds of local restaurants.

The city is also offering the popular CafeTO property improvement program which provides funding for operators to enhance their patios and applications are being accepted until June 17.