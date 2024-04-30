Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend

Roadside restaurant seating are seen setup along Yonge Street in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic on July 25, 2020
Roadside restaurant seating are seen setup along Yonge Street in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic on July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 30, 2024 4:35 pm.

Toronto has committed to opening 90 per cent of curb lane patios by the Victoria Day long weekend.

Mayor Olivia Chow outlined the plans Tuesday, saying more than 1,000 patios will be open as a part of CafeTO, which is now in its second year as a permanent program.

The 2024 program will include 81 new additions and 215 returning restaurants.

Chow said this year’s CafeTO experience includes a new user-friendly and streamlined process for the application and renewal of the curb lane permits.

Related:

Installation of traffic safety equipment started this weekend and will continue across the rest of city until June 1. A key improvement for this year, the city says, is that the curb lane cafes will feature painted concrete barriers that “combine aesthetic appeal with established safety standards.”

CafeTO was launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 indoor dining restrictions, but became a permanent fixture in the city to help revitalize neighbourhoods and support hundreds of local restaurants.

The city is also offering the popular CafeTO property improvement program which provides funding for operators to enhance their patios and applications are being accepted until June 17.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

2h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

3h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

1h ago

Pierre Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Justin Trudeau a 'wacko'
Pierre Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Justin Trudeau a 'wacko'

Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of the House of Commons during question period Tuesday. All Conservative MPs have left the chamber in protest after Fergus gave Poilievre...

1h ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

2h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

3h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

1h ago

Pierre Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Justin Trudeau a 'wacko'
Pierre Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Justin Trudeau a 'wacko'

Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of the House of Commons during question period Tuesday. All Conservative MPs have left the chamber in protest after Fergus gave Poilievre...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

17h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

17h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

21h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.
8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.
More Videos