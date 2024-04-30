Man harassed women multiple times, threatened them with assault: Toronto police

A man is wanted for allegedly harassing women multiple times and threatening them with assault in East York, police said.

Investigators alleged that between March 26 and April 8, on four separate occasions, the male suspect harassed women who were walking alone on a sidewalk in the Cosburn Avenue and Pape Avenue area.

Police said he also yelled obscenities and insulted the women while physically gesturing that he was going to assault them by turning his hands into fists and raising them.

The women ran away in each of the four incidents, or a bystander intervened. Police added that no physical injuries were reported.

The man is described as 45 to 55 years old, clean-shaven, with brown eyes, and of small to medium build. In all four occurrences, he was seen wearing a dark blue North Face puffy jacket and navy blue running shoes.