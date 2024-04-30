Mexican officials regret US decision not to retry American rancher in fatal shooting of Mexican man

A sign referring to Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, a Mexican man found dead on the ranch of George Alan Kelly, sits outside the Santa Cruz County Courthouse on Monday, April 29, 2024. Kelly's trial on a charge of second-degree murder ended last week with a deadlocked jury, and prosecutors said Monday during a hearing that they would not retry him. (Angela Gervasi/Nogales International via AP)

By Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 5:49 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 5:57 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Mexico’s top official in the Arizona border town of Nogales said Tuesday his country is displeased that prosecutors in the U.S. won’t retry an American rancher accused of fatally shooting a Mexican man on his property.

Prosecutors had the option to retry George Alan Kelly, 75, or drop the case after the jury deadlocked on a verdict last week and the judge declared a mistrial.

“This seems to us to be a very regrettable decision,” Mexican Consul General Marcos Moreno Baez said of the announcement a day earlier by the Santa Cruz County Attorney Office.

“We will explore other options with the family, including a civil process,” Moreno said, referring to the possibility of a lawsuit.

Kelly had been charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 30, 2023, shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, 48, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico.

Prosecutors had said Kelly recklessly fired nine shots from an AK-style rifle toward a group of men about 100 yards (90 meters) away on his cattle ranch near the U.S. southern border. Kelly has said he fired warning shots in the air, but argued he didn’t shoot directly at anyone.

Judge Thomas Fink said a hearing would be scheduled later to determine if the case would be dismissed with prejudice, which would mean it couldn’t be brought back to court. No new documents in the case had been posted by midday Tuesday.

Kelly’s defense attorney Brenna Larkin welcomed the decision not to retry her client.

“Mr. Kelly and his wife have been living through a nightmare for over a year, and they can finally rest easy,” said Larkin said Tuesday. “While that injustice to Gabriel and his family is unfortunate, we are at least pleased to know that the injustice will not be compounded by scapegoating an innocent man.”

Larkin said she was “curious about the Mexican government’s continued involvement in this case”” and noted that Cuen-Buitimea had been arrested and deported several times for illegal entry into the U.S.

Moreno said the consulate he heads in Nogales, Arizona, will continue supporting Cuen-Buitimea’s family. Consular officials sat with the victim’s two adult daughters during the trial.

The trial coincided with a U.S. presidential election race that has drawn widespread interest in border security. During it, court officials took jurors to Kelly’s ranch as well as a section of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Anita Snow, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

4h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

4h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline ending after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline ending after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

47m ago

Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend
Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend

Toronto has committed to opening 90 per cent of curb lane patios by the Victoria Day long weekend. Mayor Olivia Chow outlined the plans Tuesday, saying more than 1,000 patios will be open as a part...

1h ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

4h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

4h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline ending after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline ending after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

47m ago

Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend
Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend

Toronto has committed to opening 90 per cent of curb lane patios by the Victoria Day long weekend. Mayor Olivia Chow outlined the plans Tuesday, saying more than 1,000 patios will be open as a part...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

18h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

19h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

23h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.
8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.
More Videos