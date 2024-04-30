Mexico is taking Ecuador to the top UN court over the storming of the Mexican Embassy

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 2:08 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 2:12 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mexico is taking Ecuador to the top U.N. court Tuesday, accusing the nation of violating international law by storming the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest a former vice president who had just been granted asylum by Mexico.

The April 5 raid, hours after Mexico granted asylum to former Vice President Jorge Glas, spiked tensions that had been brewing between the two countries since Glas, a convicted criminal and fugitive, took refuge at the embassy in December.

Leaders across Latin America condemned the raid as a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Ecuador said Glas was wanted on corruption convictions and not for political reasons, and has argued that Mexico granting asylum to a convicted criminal was itself a violation of the Vienna convention.

Two mornings of preliminary hearings at the International Court of Justice are focused on Mexico’s request for interim orders known as provisional measures to be put in force while the case progresses through the court — a process likely to take many months.

Among the measures Mexico is seeking are for the world court to order Ecuador to take “appropriate and immediate steps to provide full protection and security of diplomatic premises” and prevent any further intrusions. It also wants Ecuador to let Mexico clear its diplomatic premises and the homes of its diplomats in the country.

In its case filed April 11, Mexico also asked the court to award reparation and suspend Ecuador from the United Nations.

On Monday, Ecuador also filed a case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Mexico of using its embassy to “shield Mr. Glas from enforcement by Ecuador of its criminal law” and arguing that the actions “constituted, among other things, a blatant misuse of the premises of a diplomatic mission.”

It asked the court to rule that Mexico’s actions breached a number of international conventions. No date was immediately set for hearings in the case filed by Ecuador.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police was pursuing got onto Highway 401, traveling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

3h ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

10h ago

Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated
Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The...

4h ago

1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton
1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton

At least one person has been injured in a fire near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police were called to a building Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights just after 6 p.m. for reports of a fire. Due...

7h ago

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police was pursuing got onto Highway 401, traveling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

3h ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

10h ago

Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated
Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The...

4h ago

1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton
1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton

At least one person has been injured in a fire near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police were called to a building Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights just after 6 p.m. for reports of a fire. Due...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

3h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

3h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

7h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

8h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

12h ago

More Videos