Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without a deal’ as cease-fire talks with Hamas continue

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 6:44 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 7:12 am.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the 7-month-long war.

Netanyahu said Israel would enter Rafah to destroy Hamas’ battalions there “with or without a deal.” Israel and Hamas are negotiating a cease-fire agreement meant to free hostages and bring some relief to the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

“The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the questions. We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate Hamas’ battalions there — with a deal or without a deal, to achieve the total victory,” Netanyahu said in a meeting with families of hostages held by militants in Gaza, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu has vowed to achieve “total victory” in the war and has faced pressure from his nationalist governing partners to launch an offensive in Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas’ last major stronghold.

Hopes have risen in recent days that the sides could move toward a deal that would avert an Israeli incursion into Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population are sheltering.

The international community, including Israel’s top ally, the U.S., have raised an alarm over the the fate of civilians in Rafah if Israel invades.

Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected stopping the war in return for hostage releases, and says an offensive on Rafah is crucial to destroying the militants after their Oct. 7 attacks on Israel triggered the conflict. His government could be threatened if he agrees to a deal because hard-line Cabinet members have demanded an attack on Rafah.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

updated

34m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, possibly damaging several vehicles. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680...

48m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

4m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

14h ago

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

updated

34m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, possibly damaging several vehicles. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680...

48m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

4m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

8h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

8h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

12h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

12h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos