E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville
Posted April 30, 2024 2:24 pm.
Last Updated April 30, 2024 2:41 pm.
Toronto police say a man riding an electric bicycle died on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Yorkville.
It happened at around 1:23 p.m. at Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue.
The driver remained on scene and police have closed roads in the area while they investigate.
Police say the victim is in his 30s.
There’s no word on possible charges at this point.
