Progress reported on bid to sell insolvent media companies SaltWire and The Herald

Newspapers owned by SaltWire Network Inc. are photographed in Halifax on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. A Nova Scotia judge was greeted with good news today when he received an update on the proposed sale of the SaltWire Network and The Halifax Herald, the two financially troubled companies that operate Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2024 12:56 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 1:12 pm.

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia judge received good news today during an update on the proposed sale of the SaltWire Network and The Halifax Herald, two financially troubled companies that operate Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper chain.

Those shepherding the restructuring process told Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice John Keith that progress is being made toward securing a deal that could see all or part of the insolvent businesses sold to one or more bidders.

On March 13 and again on March 22, Keith granted the companies protection from creditors who are owed about $90 million, and another extension was granted today until June 28.

A lawyer representing the monitor overseeing the restructuring told the judge that “everything has unfolded the way it was supposed to.”

Last week, a report from the monitor — Toronto-based KSV Restructuring — confirmed that several bidders have submitted non-binding offers to buy all or part of the two companies.

The KSV report says some of those non-binding offers, if accepted, would allow the deeply indebted companies to continue operating as viable businesses.

The next step is for KSV to determine which bidders will be asked to submit binding offers by May 24 at 5 p.m., which could lead to court approval for a transaction no later than June 28 and an anticipated closing deadline of July 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

updated

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

6m ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

3h ago

Tax deadline day arrives for most Canadians
Tax deadline day arrives for most Canadians

Tuesday is the deadline for most Canadians to file their taxes, and if you owe money back, it's also the day you need to do so.

1h ago

