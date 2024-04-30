Restaurant Brands International reports US$328 Q1 net income, sales up from year ago

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2024 7:47 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 7:56 am.

TORONTO — The owner of Tim Hortons and Burger King says first-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier as its sales also climbed higher.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also owns Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, says it earned net income of US$328 million or 72 cents per diluted share.

The result was up from net income of US$277 million or 61 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says revenue totalled US$1.74 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from US$1.59 billion in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as consolidated comparable sales rose 4.6 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, RBI says it earned 73 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from 75 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU
Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU

Four people are dead after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. Durham Region Police...

updated

9m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole damaged several vehicles on Tuesday morning, forcing the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680 News Radio...

19m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

50m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

16h ago

Top Stories

Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU
Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU

Four people are dead after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. Durham Region Police...

updated

9m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole damaged several vehicles on Tuesday morning, forcing the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680 News Radio...

19m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

50m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

9h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

10h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

13h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

14h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

More Videos