TD takes US$450M provision related to U.S. inquiry over anti-money laundering program

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2024 5:48 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 5:56 pm.

TORONTO — TD Bank Group says it has taken an initial provision of US$450 million in connection to the ongoing U.S. regulatory inquiry into its anti-money laundering compliance program.

The bank says its discussions with three U.S. regulators and the Department of Justice are ongoing, and it anticipates additional monetary penalties. 

Last August, the bank revealed that it expected U.S. regulators to impose penalties related to the program. 

TD says its program was “insufficient to effectively monitor, detect, report, and respond to suspicious activity.”

The bank says work is underway to remedy these deficiencies. 

At TD’s annual general meeting mid-April, the bank’s chief executive acknowledged that the investigation has weighed on its share price.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

4h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

4h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline ending after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline ending after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

50m ago

Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend
Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend

Toronto has committed to opening 90 per cent of curb lane patios by the Victoria Day long weekend. Mayor Olivia Chow outlined the plans Tuesday, saying more than 1,000 patios will be open as a part...

1h ago

