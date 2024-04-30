The Latest | Hamas officials leave Cairo after talks with Egypt officials over cease-fire proposal

Relatives and supporters of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group call for their release during a protest in Tel Aviv, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 3:37 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 3:42 am.

Officials from Hamas have left Cairo after talks with Egyptian officials on a new cease-fire proposal in Gaza, Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera News satellite channel said Tuesday. The channel, which has close ties with Egyptian security agencies, said a Hamas delegation will return to Cairo with a written response to the cease-fire proposal, without saying when.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Israel on his latest trip to the region, which began Monday in Saudi Arabia. He said Israel needs to do more to allow aid to enter Gaza, but that the best way to alleviate the humanitarian crisis is for the two sides to agree to a cease-fire.

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages. Israel says the militants are still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. The war has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine.

Currently:

— Ahead of visit to Israel, Blinken presses Hamas to accept the new cease-fire proposal.

— U.S. military ships are helping build a pier for Gaza aid. It’s going to cost at least $320 million.

— The top United Nations court is set to rule on Nicaragua’s request for Germany to halt aid to Israel.

Student protests over the war in Gaza roil U.S. campuses ahead of graduations.

— A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels damages a ship in the Red Sea.

— Check https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war for more AP coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

Here’s the latest:

HAMAS DELEGATION LEAVES CAIRO AFTER CEASE-FIRE TALKS, EGYPTIAN STATE NEWS SAYS

CAIRO — Officials from Hamas have left Cairo after talks with Egyptian officials on a new cease-fire proposal in Gaza, Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera News satellite channel said Tuesday.

The channel, which has close ties with Egyptian security agencies, said a Hamas delegation will return to Cairo with a written response to the cease-fire proposal, without saying when.

The delegation, chaired by senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, held talks with Egyptian officials Monday that focused on an Egyptian-crafted proposal to establish a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Along with Qatar and the United States, Egypt is mediating between Israel and Hamas to secure a truce after nearly seven months of war. In recent weeks, Egypt has stepped up mediation efforts in hopes of averting an assault on Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city on the border with Egypt where more than half of Gaza’s population is sheltering.

The terms of the draft deal were not made public. But Israeli media said Israel softened its position, now seeking the release of 33 hostages — down from 40 — in return for the release of some 900 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas is believed to hold around 100 Israelis in Gaza and the remains of at least 30 more.

The Associated Press










Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police was pursuing got onto Highway 401, traveling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

5h ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

11h ago

Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated
Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The...

6h ago

1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton
1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton

At least one person has been injured in a fire near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police were called to a building Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights just after 6 p.m. for reports of a fire. Due...

8h ago

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police was pursuing got onto Highway 401, traveling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

5h ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

11h ago

Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated
Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The...

6h ago

1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton
1 injured in fire near Keele and Eglinton

At least one person has been injured in a fire near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police were called to a building Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights just after 6 p.m. for reports of a fire. Due...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

5h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

5h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

9h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

9h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

More Videos