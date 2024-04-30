US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 3:22 pm.

Nonfiction

1. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

2. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. The Algebra of Wealth by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Love Life by Matthew Hussey, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

2. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

3. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

4. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Stina Nielsen (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

6. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

7. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Part 1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Bradley Foster Smith, Christopher Graybill, Eric Messner, Henry W. Kramer, Natalie Van Sistine, Debi Tinsley, Julie Hoverson, Gabriel Michael, Karen Foley, Karen Novack, Melody Muze and Alejandro Ruiz (Graphic Audio LLC)

9. A Court of Mist and Fury (Part 1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Forstrom, Holly Adams, Nora Achrati, Anthony Palmini, Henry W. Kramer, Natalie Van Sistine, Megan Dominy, Gabriel Michael, Melody Muze, Shawn K. Jain and Jon Vertullo (Graphic Audio LLC)

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Part 2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Bradley Foster Smith, Karen Novack, Scott McCormick, Anthony Palmini, Henry W. Kramer, Natalie Van Sistine, Debi Tinsley, Gabriel Michael, Melody Muze, Ann Flandermeyer and Karenna Foley (Graphic Audio LLC)

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

2h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

3h ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline being cancelled after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

1h ago

Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend
Majority of CafeTO patios to be open by Victoria Day weekend

Toronto has committed to opening 90 per cent of curb lane patios by the Victoria Day long weekend. Mayor Olivia Chow outlined the plans Tuesday, saying more than 1,000 patios will be open as a part...

13m ago

