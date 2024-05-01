2 London police officers remain hospitalized after confronting sword-wielding suspect

Handout footage from a doorbell camera of police officers tasering a sword-wielding man in Hainault, north east London, after a 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed following an attack on members of the public and two police officers, Tuesday April 30, 2024. (PA via AP)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 5:57 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 6:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Two London police officers remained hospitalized on Wednesday, a day after suffering “horrifically serious” injuries as they rushed to stop a sword-wielding attacker on a suburban street, the city’s police chief said.

Details about the attack emerged a day before London voters go to the polls in local elections where crime and the performance of the capital’s police force are major issues.

Commissioner Mark Rowley, who leads London’s Metropolitan Police Service, applauded his officers for running toward danger as they responded to the attack in the northeastern London suburb of Hainault early Tuesday. The attack left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured, including the two officers.

Rowley told LBC Radio that the two officers suffered serious arm and hand injuries as they confronted the suspect. A female officer faces “a long journey of recovery” after surgeons spent hours “basically putting her arm back together,” he said.

Rowley didn’t contradict press reports that the officer nearly lost her hand.

“That’s not a million miles away,” he said. “I mean it’s really horrifically serious injuries.”

Rowley said officers arrived on the scene 12 minutes after receiving the first call and the suspect was detained 10 minutes later, Rowley said.

Video posted on social media showed a man in a yellow hooded sweatshirt being subdued by a stun gun as he confronted police.

The 36-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said on Tuesday. Police haven’t released any information about what might have led to the incident, though they said there were no indications of terrorism.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries suffered when the van he was driving struck a building. Officers were unable to interview the suspect on Tuesday due to his injuries, the department said in a statement.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

7h ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

7h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

16h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

7h ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

7h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

11h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

12h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

12h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.
More Videos