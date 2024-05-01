Asian American, Pacific Islander consumers want better brand representation, Nielsen reports

By The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 1:55 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 1:56 pm.

As companies around the country roll out plans to honor May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage month, a report released Wednesday suggests members of those communities are paying more attention than ever to representation.

Nielsen researchers found that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., collectively, have $1.3 trillion in buying power or disposable income. Yet, advertisers are still learning the importance of nuanced cultural representation when it comes to branding and marketing. A majority of consumers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent are not willing to shrug off media and advertising that ridicules or mishandles their culture.

A strong share of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific islanders, 64%, stated they will stop buying from brands that devalue their identity group. Patricia Ratulangi, a vice president at Nielsen, was struck by the level of conviction.

“I think about how I grew up, my grandmother, my mother would have said, ‘Stop creating trouble,’” Ratulangi said. But in the last few years, she has noticed boomers joining young people in a “rallying cry in our community.”

Asian Americans are the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S., according to Nielsen. Census data indicates there are 22 million Asian Americans with roots in 20 countries. Their population is projected to balloon to 35.8 million by 2060. Despite their buying power, Asian Americans also have the largest wealth gap between highest and lowest incomes, 23.3%.

It is Ratulangi’s hope that the report opens the eyes of companies and other entities to the value in not just learning about cultures, but also understanding their struggles with issues like anti-Asian racism. Also, doing so not just in May.

“We’re Asian all year round,” Ratulangi said. “Knowing that there is this increased social justice awareness within the community is definitely an important aspect of understanding how to shape your outreach and your marketing to the community.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

35m ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

40m ago

Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons
Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons

The Conservative and Liberals continued their sniping a day after heated exchanges led to Pierre Poilievre being ejected from the House.

1h ago

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; highway reopens
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; highway reopens

A 27-year-old man from Toronto is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the...

23m ago

Top Stories

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

35m ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

40m ago

Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons
Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons

The Conservative and Liberals continued their sniping a day after heated exchanges led to Pierre Poilievre being ejected from the House.

1h ago

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; highway reopens
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; highway reopens

A 27-year-old man from Toronto is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

19h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

20h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

20h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
More Videos