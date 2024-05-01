B.C. launches portal to help find hotel rooms for emergency evacuees

Wildfire evacuees walk to an evacuation registration centre in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday July 10, 2017. British Columbia's hotel association says a new central booking portal will help speed up the process of finding places to stay for people who have had to be evacuated during an emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 7:55 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 8:12 pm.

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s hotel association says a new central booking portal will help speed up the process of finding places to stay for emergency evacuees.

A statement says the system launching in June will provide provincial emergency support staff with live information on room availability, eliminating the need to call hotels to find out. 

It says the portal can also track where evacuees have been placed, making accounting more efficient.

Last year’s wildfire season saw tens of thousands of people forced to evacuate from their homes, particularly in the Kelowna and Shuswap regions on the province.

The provincial government temporarily banned recreational travel to some regions last August to free up accommodation for evacuees and emergency responders.

The new booking portal will be used in Kamloops, Kelowna, and Prince George with the ability to add more places “as capacity warrants.”

Minister of Emergency Management Bowinn Ma says in the statement that co-ordinating emergency support during large evacuations can be challenging. 

“This partnership with the BC Hotel Association introduces an innovative portal that provides real-time information on available lodging. This tool will play an important role in helping Emergency Support Services responders secure suitable accommodations for evacuees who need it, as soon as they need it.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

3h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

3h ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

6h ago

Toronto's top doctor sets record straight on drug decriminalization request
Toronto's top doctor sets record straight on drug decriminalization request

Toronto finds itself in the centre of a heated debate around drug decriminalization just as British Columbia is asking Ottawa to modify their federally granted pilot project. B.C. is one year into a...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

3h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

3h ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

6h ago

Toronto's top doctor sets record straight on drug decriminalization request
Toronto's top doctor sets record straight on drug decriminalization request

Toronto finds itself in the centre of a heated debate around drug decriminalization just as British Columbia is asking Ottawa to modify their federally granted pilot project. B.C. is one year into a...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a stabbing at a low-rise apartment in Brampton. Shauna Hunt has the latest.

7h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

2:28
Violent incidents at Toronto shelters increase with overcrowding
Violent incidents at Toronto shelters increase with overcrowding

A new study from CAMH shows physical assaults, verbal abuse, threats and harassment in the shelter system increased by 283% over a decade. Overcrowding and ineffective interventions are among the reasons. Mark McAllister reports.
2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
More Videos