Blair says he couldn’t sell cabinet on meeting ‘magical threshold’ of NATO target

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair says he couldn’t convince the Liberal cabinet that Canada’s government needed to meet NATO’s spending target in its recent defence policy update.

All NATO allies, including Canada, have agreed to spend at least two per cent of GDP on defence. 

Canada spends about 1.33 per cent, according to NATO estimates, which amounted to $26.9 billion dollars last year.

The new defence policy Blair introduced last month aims to reach 1.76 per cent of GDP by 2030 — or $49.5 billion. 

Blair says he couldn’t make an argument to cabinet that the policy had to reach the “magical threshold” of two per cent.

He says Canadians are concerned about affordability issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

42m ago

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A 27-year-old man from Toronto is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the...

36m ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

updated

4m ago

90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges
90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges

A man and woman are facing 40 charges after Durham Regional Police allege they targeted seniors in a bank and credit card scam. Investigators say the suspects would call seniors impersonating bank and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

42m ago

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A 27-year-old man from Toronto is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the...

36m ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

updated

4m ago

90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges
90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges

A man and woman are facing 40 charges after Durham Regional Police allege they targeted seniors in a bank and credit card scam. Investigators say the suspects would call seniors impersonating bank and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.

13h ago

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

17h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

18h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
More Videos