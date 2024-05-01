CGI reports $426.9M profit in second quarter, up from $419.4M a year earlier

MONTREAL — CGI Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $426.9 million, up from $419.4 million a year ago.

The consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.83 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.76 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $3.74 billion, up from $3.72 billion a year earlier.

Excluding specific items, CGI says it earned $1.97 per diluted share for its second quarter, up from $1.82 per diluted share last year.

CGI says its bookings for the quarter totalled $3.75 billion compared with $3.84 billion a year ago.

The company’s backlog stood at $26.82 billion at March 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIB.A)

The Canadian Press