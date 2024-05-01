Hate-crime probe: Vancouver woman arrested over speech that praised Hamas attack

Police say a 44-year-old woman has been arrested in a hate-crime investigation over a speech in Vancouver that praised Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 4:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — Police say a 44-year-old woman has been arrested in a hate-crime investigation over a speech in Vancouver that praised the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

A statement from the Vancouver Police Department said that the woman “referred to a number of terrorist organizations as heroes.” 

It said a criminal investigation was underway to determine if her comments violated hate-crime laws.

The speech outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday drew condemnation from Premier David Eby, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and others.

The police statement on Wednesday said the investigation was launched on the day of the speech, and the suspect had been released from custody while the inquiry continued.

Video of the rally at the art gallery shows a woman leading the crowd in a chant of “long live Oct. 7” and calling the attackers “heroic and brave.”

Eby said Monday that the comments about the attack that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were “the most hateful” he could imagine.

Sgt. Steve Addison said in the VPD statement that police “defend everyone’s right to gather and express their opinions, even when those opinions are unpopular or controversial.”

“We also have a responsibility to ensure public comments don’t promote or incite hatred, encourage violence, or make people feel unsafe,” he said.

“We will continue to thoroughly investigate every hate incident and will pursue criminal charges whenever there is evidence of a hate crime.”

The statement said video of the suspect’s speech had been “widely shared on social media and viewed several hundred thousand times.”

“Once the investigation is complete, the evidence will be presented to Crown for their assessment,” the statement said.

Eby said previously of the speech that “celebrating the murder, the rape of innocent people attending a music festival, it’s awful.”

“It’s reprehensible, and it shouldn’t take place in British Columbia,” he said. “There is clearly an element of some individuals using an international tragedy to promote hate that’s completely unacceptable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

12m ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

49m ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

12m ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

49m ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

22h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

23h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

23h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
More Videos