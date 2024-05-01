Dallas’ Noltemy is named Los Angeles Philharmonic president

This image released by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra shows Kim Noltemy posing at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas in October 2022. Noltemy will become president of the Los Angeles Philharmonic on July 1 and be tasked with finding a successor to Gustavo Dudamel as music director. She has been president of the Dallas Symphony since 2018. (Sylvia Elzafon/Dallas Symphony Orchestra via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 6:04 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 6:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Noltemy, a veteran of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and most recently president of the Dallas Symphony, will become president of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in July, the west coast orchestra announced Wednesday.

Noltemy will help guide the search for a successor to music director Gustavo Dudamel, who said last year he will depart LA after the 2025-26 season to become music director of the New York Philharmonic.

Dudamel has been LA’s music director since 2009.

Los Angeles has already lost Chad Smith, the orchestra’s CEO since 2019, who announced last May he was leaving to become CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra for the 2023-24 season.

Noltemy, 55, has been with the Dallas Symphony since 2018.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

1h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

2h ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

5h ago

Toronto's top doctor sets record straight on drug decriminalization request
Toronto's top doctor sets record straight on drug decriminalization request

Toronto finds itself in the centre of a heated debate around drug decriminalization just as British Columbia is asking Ottawa to modify their federally granted pilot project. B.C. is one year into a...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

1h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

2h ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

5h ago

Toronto's top doctor sets record straight on drug decriminalization request
Toronto's top doctor sets record straight on drug decriminalization request

Toronto finds itself in the centre of a heated debate around drug decriminalization just as British Columbia is asking Ottawa to modify their federally granted pilot project. B.C. is one year into a...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.
1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
More Videos